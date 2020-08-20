House fully engulfed in flames, destroyed in Hillsdale

A house in the 25000 block of First Avenue North was on fire just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

HILLSDALE, Ill. — A house in Hillsdale is a total loss after it was fully engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon.

A house in the 25000 block of First Avenue North was on fire just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The house was destroyed and the fire took 30 minutes to contain.

The family that lived in the home was present at the time of the fire but they were working in their backyard, the Hillsdale Fire Department said. There were no reported injuries.

The fire likely started in the garage, according to Hillsdale fire, and is not considered suspicious.