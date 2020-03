Firefighters were on scene just after 5 a.m. and were focusing on the second floor of the house.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport firefighter crews were battling a house fire early Friday morning.

The house is in the 1100 block of Rusholme Street on the corner of Carey Avenue.

Firefighters were on scene just after 5 a.m. and were focusing on the second floor of the house.