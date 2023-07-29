House damaged by late night fire in Muscatine

Three residents and a cat were able to get out of the home safely after the fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine home was damaged after fire quickly spread from its basement to the attic during the night of Friday, July 28.

Three residents and one cat escaped uninjured from the home and are doing well, according to the Muscatine Fire Department.

The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at 10:32 p.m. Friday that a house at 2027 Lucas Street had smoke in the basement.

When firefighters arrived, crews found an active fire in the basement. The fire spread from the basement up to the attic, due to the construction of the house.

The Fire Department reports that the fire in the basement was quickly put under control, but it took several more hours for the fire in the attic and second story of the home to be brought down.

The fire was declared under control by crews shortly after midnight. Crews stayed on scene to monitor hot spots and salvage belongings until around 2:15 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, seeing if the severe storms and accompanying high winds coming through the area at the time may have played a role.

According to Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer, the residence "had a tree come down on their service line to their house, within minutes after they reported smoke coming from their basement."

A total of 34 emergency personnel responded to the fire.

Battalion Chief Ronzheimer said that the Muscatine Fire Department is extremely grateful for the mutual aid assistance by multiple fire departments in the area including Fruitland, Wilton, Blue Grass, and multiple off-duty Muscatine Fire personnel.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.