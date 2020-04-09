The tree fell onto a house in the 1000 block of Kirkwood Blvd. during the derecho on Monday, August 10.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A portion of a house collapsed under the weight of a tree that had been lying on it for weeks after being knocked over by a storm.

The tree was knocked down onto a house in the 1000 block of Kirkwood Blvd. during the derecho on Monday, August 10. Nearly four weeks later, on Friday, September 4, police said the house couldn't bear the weight of the tree any longer, and it gave way.

The tree fell around 2 p.m.; nobody was home at the time.

First responders tell me no one was home when the home collapsed. @wqad pic.twitter.com/KvN9DgJd0A — Elizabeth Wadas WQAD (@ElizabethWadas) September 4, 2020

The derecho brought winds in excess of 90 mph through the Quad Cities, causing power outages and significant damage.