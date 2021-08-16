Hot air balloon festival returns to Davenport

This year the free balloon rides were cancelled because of COVID safety restrictions.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The hot air balloon festival is returning to Davenport this Saturday.

The festival starts at 4 p.m. at the Rhythm City Casino Resort.

18 hot air balloons will launch into the air at 6 p.m.

This year the free balloon rides were cancelled because of COVID safety restrictions.

The event is free, but donations are being taken for the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

The shelter staff says they're in need of cat and dog supplies to take care of homeless animals.

"Last night, they got they're complete van of food and over $1,200 in donations and hopefully we can match that tonight," said Darryl Day, Festival Organizer.