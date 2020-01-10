Hope Creek sale is final, officially running under new name

Months after the sale of Hope Creek was approved, the facility is now running under its new, slightly altered name.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — About three months after the sale of Hope Creek Care Center, the senior nursing home is officially running under its new name, "Hope Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center."

The name change has taken effect as of Thursday, October 1. The facility was sold to Infinity Health Care for $4 million.

According to Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard “Quijas” Brunk, the board's top priorities were to make sure the home stayed open for its residents and maintain the roughly 200-person staff.

"To the residents of the nursing home, we say thank you for choosing Hope Creek; it has been an honor to have you all be a part of the Hope Creek Community. To the employees, we say thank you for your dedication, hard work, and for caring about those you serve," said Brunk in a statement.

Operational costs of the nursing home dropped with the sale, said Brunk. The sale allowed for $2.9 million in reduced spending.

Facing financial issues, a rejected tax levy in 2014 forced county leaders to investigate different options for Hope Creek. In addition to the option of selling, other ideas were to lease the building, form an independent board to oversee the facility, or bring in an outside management company.

Tomorrow starts a new chapter in the history of this facility.....WELCOME EVERYONE TO HOPE CREEK NURSING AND REHABILITATION! Same quality compassionate care.....same staff......❤ Posted by Hope Creek Care Center on Wednesday, September 30, 2020