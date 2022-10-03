Hoops in the Heartland returns with economic boost for Quad Cities

Ten Missouri Valley Conference teams are taking over the TaxSlayer Center in Moline with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

MOLINE, Ill. — One of the largest Midwest basketball tournaments has returned to the Quad Cities.

Hoops in the Heartland is back after two years of setbacks due to COVID-19.

"I've been looking forward to it for awhile," said Bradley basketball fan Matt Russ. "I enjoy coming to these tournaments, they're great."

The Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament is taking over the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

"It's going to be loud," said Matt King, manager of Pour Bros. Craft Taproom.

Now it's back on the court without the restrictions from the last two years.

"With this many people coming from out of town is huge," King said.

It also means big business for bars like Pour Bros. Taproom that's located only a block of away from all the action.

"It's going to give us exposure to all sorts of people who probably have never seen our business or have, and will be able to check out our new location," King said.

The MVC Tournament was canceled in 2020 and there was a limited number of fans allowed in 2021.

"We want that special atmosphere, especially our own opportunity to host a small part of March Madness, and what a great opportunity for the Quad Cities to showcase ourselves," said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities.

Area leaders also are looking forward to the event drawing in more foot traffic to have an impact on the Quad Cities economy.

"Downtown Moline, hotels and businesses feel that excitement, which is phenomenal," Herrell said.

Herrell said the tournament brings in more than $1 million to the Quad Cities every year.

"You've got different teams playing at different times and so people are going to need something to do while they're waiting for their next game," King said.

"We're a pretty young team, so I just want to see us put a game out there," Russ said.

The games run through Sunday, March 13.

The Hoops in the Heartland Tournament has been held in the Quad Cities since 2016.