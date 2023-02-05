Veterans take to the skies for 57th QC Honor Flight

Veterans fly to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to honoring their sacrifices.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Cities veterans took to the skies Tuesday, May 2 for the 57th QC Honor Flight.

Veterans fly to Washington D.C. for the day, to visit memorials dedicated to honoring their sacrifices. The flight is put on by Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, who holds this flight twice in the fall and spring of every year.

News 8's Charles Hart spoke with Honor Flight of the Quad Cities Board Member Lt. Col Stephen Garrington who said there were about 90 veterans on the Tuesday, May 2 Honor Flight, all of whom were Vietnam vets.

Garrington also said there was around 60 guardians to help veterans throughout the day.

Veterans within a 75-mile radius of the QC are encouraged to apply for the Honor Flight. You can find the veteran, guardian, and volunteer applications by clicking/tapping here.

The organization runs off donations from organizations and individuals. You can donate anytime to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities to help them continue their mission. You can find a donor link by clicking/tapping here.

News 8's Charles Hart spoke to Vietnam War veteran Larry Mickelson who said it's an honor being able to go on the flight. Mickelson served for 9 months.

"Since I was in Vietnam, lost a few friends and I think it's going to be very inspirational and emotional, and mostly enjoyable," Mickelson said.

This was Mickelson's first Honor Flight, and he said he's very excited.

"When I processed out of the Army, we weren't very welcomed when we got home," Mickelson said. "So this is quite an honor."