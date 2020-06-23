Honor Flight of the Quad Cities to postpone all flights until 2021 due to health and safety concerns

The Board of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities voted to postpone the 51st and 52nd flights in September and October.

The remaining 2020 Honor Flights in the Quad Cities are postponed until 2021 due to health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Even though things seem to be improving in many areas our first concern is the health and safety of our veterans, their guardians, and everyone who supports the Honor Flight trips above all else," Steve Garrington, Hub Director of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities said in a statement.

Garrington noted that many veterans who make Honor Flight trips have medical conditions that put them at a higher risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19.

"In addition, many of these veterans live in community settings, such as a retirement home or assisted living facility, where the risk of spread is extremely high," Garrington said in the statement.

Honor Flights are expected to resume in 2021. Garrington said in the statement the organization plans on holding at least four flights with the 2020 flights to take off first.