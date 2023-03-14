Ryan's Round Barn still an agricultural marvel in Kewanee

Back in 2001, News 8's Vanessa Van Hyfte spoke with Loren Treninger, a tour guide at the barn.

KEWANEE, Ill — Ryan's Round Barn is one of the largest round barns in the nation. It was built in 1910 for Dr. Laurence Ryan, a Chicago brain surgeon.

Standing at over 80 feet high and 85 feet in diameter, the barn is located on Johnson Sauk Trail State Park, just a few miles north of Kewanee. It's one of only 42 round barns in existence in the State of Illinois.

Back in 2001, News 8's Vanessa Van Hyfte spoke with Loren Treninger, a tour guide at the barn. He told us that the barn was completed in 1910 and is way bigger than it looks. Back in its heyday, the barn held 450 tons of corn.

Some religious groups believe that the round shape kept bad spirits away from the building. It was the perfect home for Dr. Ryan's 50-head herd of Black Angus show cattle.

There was a time that the barn sat completely empty. Vandals nearly destroyed the building. That's until history lovers like Treninger decided to say, "no way."

It is closed during the winter season, but it's anticipated to open back up in May. Those who'd like to tour the barn during the winter months can visit the barn's Facebook page for information to schedule a tour.

It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974, having the distinction of being the first Illinois round barn to be added to the list.