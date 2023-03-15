Kewanee business leaders work to develop city's home-grown workforce

Kewanee, Illinois, has long been known for manufacturing. Its products have been shipped all over the world.

KEWANEE, Ill. — Kewanee has always been a manufacturing town and has always had a place on the map.

Products from two of the original companies in town, Kewanee Boiler and Walworth, have been shipped all over the country. But just like most hometowns, keeping that momentum going has been challenging.

"I think it set a precedent for us," said LeeAnn Bailleu, a director at the Kewanee Historical Society.

Kewanee Boiler is a recognizable name across the United States. It was such a big part of the town's identity, even the high school's mascot is the boilermaker.

Kewanee Boiler also was quite literally a big part of the town when it was running from 1868 until it closed in 2002.

"It had a police department. It had a hospital, its own baseball diamond," Bailleu said. "It was its own little city over there."

The Walworth company made parts for the boilers. That company did piping for ships, too, Bailleu said. The company left Kewanee in 1978, ending more than a century of valve-making in town, according to historical society records.

Together, the two companies employed thousands of workers beginning in the late 1860s.

Both big boiler-making companies left a significant impact on the town. Yet, another business is a reflection of Kewanee's history.

"My husband's father loved the history of Kewanee, wanted to keep it home and keep it going and the history going," said Kaleigh Good, one of the fourth-generation owners of Good's Furniture in the heart of downtown.

That store, which spans three city blocks and has more than 250,000 square feet of showroom space, has been in the same spot for 128 years.

"I can’t even imagine it not being here," said Kaleigh's husband, Phil Good. "it’s pretty integrated into the downtown and community."

That business is so ingrained in the community that Good's Furniture has been able to rely on long-time employees, some of whom have stayed for decades.

However, Kaleigh said she is always looking at ways to expand the business.

"I really see Kewanee growing," Kaleigh said.

"We've always kind of been the center of commerce," said Mark Mikenas, the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce executive director who agrees with Kaleigh. Mikenas is now responsible for helping develop the community's economic and business scene.

"Kewanee was a blue-collar town," Mikenas said. "We still are a blue-collar type community even though we don't have a big manufacturing company anymore."

After Walworth and Kewanee Boiler left town decades ago, it's been a challenge for the city to attract another major manufacturing business to come to Kewanee.

"The days of landing a 200-300 employee factory in a small town like this is really tough, because you have entire states and entire regions that are going after that same type of business," Mikenas said.

Instead, Mikenas is looking to other options to build a home-grown workforce in a challenging labor market.

"We work well with Black Hawk College. The east campus is here in Kewanee. They have a metal fabrication welding lab and things like that so we can get training with them. The city has grants," Mikenas said.

Even amid the challenges, among them the COVID-19 pandemic, Mikenas said Kewanee businesses have thrived and more businesses are starting to open.

"The last two years, our retail sales have been record-setters from the prior year," Mikenas said.

Even today, it all boils down to this: Kewanee will always be on the map.

"Kewanee is still producing things that go worldwide," Bailleu said.