Homelessness Memorial to be held by Humility Homes

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Humility Homes and the QC Shelter and Transitional Housing Council are teaming up to put on a memorial service on Homeless Person's Memorial Day to honor homeless individuals who have died during 2022, according to a news release.

The memorial will take place on Dec. 21 at 5:35 p.m. inside Davenport's Zion Lutheran Church located at 1216 W. 8th St.

The memorial service serves to honor those community members who've lost their lives while experiencing homelessness.

The names of those who've died while experiencing homelessness in the past year will be read, followed by the tolling of a bell.

The QC Shelter and Transitional Housing Council invites the public to attend, along with those experiencing homelessness, advocates, shelters, faith-based organizations, healthcare providers, concerned citizens, city representatives, local media staff and elected officials.

There will be a community meal for those in need after the memorial ceremony concludes.

Homeless Person's Memorial Day is an annual event that's commemorated in over 150 cities and counties across the United States.

The event intends to call action to end homelessness in the Quad Cities community.