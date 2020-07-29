Home in Viola destroyed in explosion

VIOLA, Ill. — A home in Viola was completely destroyed early Wednesday morning after a fire caused a propane tank to explode.
A neighbor noticed the house at 903 Sunset Drive, Viola, Illinois engulfed in flames around 4 a.m. The two residents of the home and their pets were staying at a different location during the fire.
There were no reported injuries.
A propane tank in the home's garage reportedly exploded, ending up in a neighbor's yard across the street.
The residents of the home lived there for around 50 years and lost photos and mementos like their daughter's wedding dress.
Viola, Aledo, Matherville and Alexis Fire Departments were all on the scene. News 8 has reached out to the Viola Fire Department but has yet to hear back.