Home in Viola destroyed in explosion

A neighbor noticed the house at 903 Sunset Drive, Viola, Illinois engulfed in flames around 4 a.m. Residents were staying at a different location.

VIOLA, Ill. — A home in Viola was completely destroyed early Wednesday morning after a fire caused a propane tank to explode.

A neighbor noticed the house at 903 Sunset Drive, Viola, Illinois engulfed in flames around 4 a.m. The two residents of the home and their pets were staying at a different location during the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

A propane tank in the home's garage reportedly exploded, ending up in a neighbor's yard across the street.

The residents of the home lived there for around 50 years and lost photos and mementos like their daughter's wedding dress.