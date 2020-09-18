Home in rural West Burlington a total loss, 1 injured and pet dead after fire

Heavy smoke and fire was coming from a single family home in the 1100 block of Westwood Hills Drive in Flint River Township, rural West Burlington Thursday.

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — A home in rural West Burlington was destroyed, one person was injured and a family pet died in a fire Thursday afternoon.

Heavy smoke and fire was coming from a single family home in the 1100 block of Westwood Hills Drive in Flint River Township, rural West Burlington just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the Burlington Fire Department. The fire was extinguished by 5:50 p.m.

One adult was home at the time of the fire and faced minor injuries. They were treated at the scene then taken to a nearby medical center.

A family pet also died in the fire. The home is considered a total loss but was insured.