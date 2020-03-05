Home damaged by gunshots in Moline

A home was damaged by gunfire in a shooting that was reported in a Moline neighborhood.

MOLINE, Ill — A home was damaged by gunfire in a shooting that was reported in a Moline neighborhood.

Investigators reported to the area of 4th Street and 21st Avenue a little after 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 3rd.

Police and witnesses say that multiple gunshots were heard in the area and that two cars were seen driving away on 4th Street.

Shell casings were found at the scene and two bullet holes were found in nearby home. No injuries have been reported.