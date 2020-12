The City of Davenport hosts the annual light show which runs through January 3, 2021.

When the sun goes down over Fejervary Park in Davenport, the holiday lights come up!

The lights are set to dance to music, broadcast over your radio on 107.5 FM.

You can park and watch the 15-minute long show from the comfort of your own car.

The shows are every half hour from 5 to 9:30 p.m., every day.

The shows runs through January 3rd so hurry by before the lights go dark!

The park is located at 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport, Iowa.