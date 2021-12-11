'Holiday Hop' festivities return to Quad Cities

The fourth annual Holiday Hop has many business owners in the area excited for the return of festivities.

MOLINE, Ill — Downtown Moline is decked out just in time for the holiday season thanks to the return of the 4th annual Holiday Hop.

Friday marked the first night of the festivities which will run until Saturday at 8 p.m.

Both days of events involves over 30 businesses throughout the Quad Cities cross promoting each other and hosting special deals.

It's tradition that means a lot to so many in the community, especially given last year's cancellations which had an affect on many businesses.

Among those excited for the holiday event's return is Watermark Corners owner Amy Trimble.

"This is always a busy night for us. It's our busiest day of the year," Trimble said.

Trimble has been an owner for 23 years and says some small businesses can be tough, but collaborating with three dozen other businesses downtown certainly helps.

"It's even more vital than ever that people shop locally," Tremble said. "This night is always one of my absolute favorites of the year."

Staff at Watermark Corners also feel the importance of the event.

Isabelle Nelson started her job in June, and quickly realized just how much she was in store for during this time of the year.

"I know it's a longstanding tradition," Nelson said. "The first night, I got called in after school and I came in and was not expecting it."