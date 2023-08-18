Kids, adults squeal for glee at Iowa State Fair Hog Calling Contest

Lots of competitions go on every day at the Iowa State Fair. And on Friday, both adults and kids participated in one that will have you squealing with laughter.

That is, the Hog Calling Competition.

More than a dozen kids took turns on stage at the Pioneer Hall, shoutin g their loudest and proudest hog calls to win a blue ribbon and a $15 check.

A few kids were shy, but others were not.

12-year-old Addison Denekas belted her hog call out so loud, she received applause from an audience of at least 200 people.

Denekas took first place in the kids group, and said her theater experience helped her shake away the nerves.

"I have actually never won a blue ribbon or anything, it was also kind of like exciting and I had a bunch of adrenaline," she said.

After the kids finished their calls, it was time for the adults.

A 95-year-old woman named Bonnie wore a stuffed pig hat to show her spirit as she took the microphone and continuously yelled out "Romeo!" and "Juliet!", referencing imaginary pig names.

Many other adults took their turns on stage. Some came from outside of Iowa, others participated because they lost their fantasy football league and another man hog called to announce the sex of his baby.

However, there can only be one winner. And this year, it was Kyle Barton.

"And people are like, 'Are you sure you've never done this?' And I said, 'On those long trips in the car, that's kind of how you keep yourself busy when you're tired of listening to all the same music.' So, it's just fun," Barton admitted.

There are still fun and interesting competitions you can check out on Saturday at the Iowa State Fair, including the Great Cinnamon Roll contest and the Llama Limbo.