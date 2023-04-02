QC Storm Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting returns

Quad Citizens are invited to paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice for the QC Storm's weekend doubleheader.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Jan. 31, 2022.

The Quad City Storm is teaming up with UnityPoint Health Trinity to host the fourth annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting at Vibrant Arena.

The event allows Quad Citizens to come onto the ice on Monday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to paint the names of loved ones who've battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice.

The names will stay on the ice through the Storm's two games on Feb 3-4.

You don't need to bring any supplies. Brushes, paint and all materials necessary will be provided at the event.

The Hockey Fights Cancer Night game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 4 when the Storm hosts the Vermilion County Bobcats. The Storm will wear specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game concludes.

Fans can get tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer Night and Radar’s Birthday (Feb. 3) at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.