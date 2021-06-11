Hit and run kills pedestrian in Moline, suspect at large

Police say the crash was just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday at 60th St. and 38th Ave. near John Deere Road

MOLINE, Ill — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Moline Saturday, Nov. 11.

The crash was just before 7:00 p.m. at 60th St. and 38th Ave. near John Deere Road.

Police said the victim was hit after walking east on 38th Ave. and crossing 60th St..

Authorities said the victim is a 43-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police are looking for the suspect believed to be in a dark-colored Ford passenger car last seen heading north on 60th St. from 38th Ave..

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moline Police Departments Traffic Investigations at 309-524-2210 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities 309-762-9500 / mobile app P3 Tips.