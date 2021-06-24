Hilltop Campus Village looks ahead with new executive director

Local business owners look forward to change while keeping history intact.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The new director for Hilltop Campus Village, Molly Otting, will take over as founding member Scott Tunnicliff retires.

Otting's main goal is to make Hilltop businesses more than just a place to shop by strengthening the community around them.

"Social interaction is key to the tapestry of a neighborhood. And as we saw in our annual meeting this morning, how it all works together. When neighborhoods are a place where people want to live and work and play. They also want to visit. And that's what we're going to do here at the hilltop," Otting said.

H-C-V business owners Constance and Lonnie Westerfield stressed the importance of a strong community.

"I like for the community to be able to have a nice little area to come to and take their mind off of things," Constance said.

Davenport native, Lonnie Westerfield hopes to keep the history of the area intact.

"When I grew up, we had a lot of things in our community, or business owners, and everyone met at the same store, we get to know each other," said Lonnie. "Now I think a lot of things are kind of spread it out. And that's why I like the Hilltop association I think it's so important to kind of keep things in the middle of the community. "

The duo believe that Tunnicliff left behind big shoes to fill.

"What Scott Tunnicliff did for us, new people coming into the community and able to engage with them, help them meet others connect and network. If it wasn't for that and the Hilltop Association, we wouldn't be where we are now."

The two are moving a few blocks over to a 14,000 square foot faciality. The shop will contain a beauty supply store, a smoothie bar, and youth group.

Constance and Lonnie Westerfield plan to finish construction in the next month. Until then, their previous locations will continue operation.