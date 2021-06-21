Highway worker injured by detached wheel in Warren County

A construction worker was reportedly injured in Warren County after a wheel detached from a trailer Monday morning.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, at about 9 a.m. on Monday, June 21, a vehicle was travelling south on U.S. 67 when it approached a bridge being worked on near 280th avenue.
Reportedly, a wheel came off a trailer the vehicle was pulling and struck a worker standing near the guardrail.
The severity of the worker's injuries are unknown, but they were sent to the hospital and later flown to a larger facility for treatment.
Witnesses said that the vehicle was described as a dark pick-up truck pulling a tandem, side-walled dump trailer. Anyone with information on who owns or was operating the truck is asked to call Monmouth Dispatch at 309-734-8383 or the Sheriff’s Office at 309-734-8505.