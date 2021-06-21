Highway worker injured by detached wheel in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff's Office reported that a person doing a work on a US 67 bridge was hit by a wheel that came off of a trailer.

A construction worker was reportedly injured in Warren County after a wheel detached from a trailer Monday morning.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, at about 9 a.m. on Monday, June 21, a vehicle was travelling south on U.S. 67 when it approached a bridge being worked on near 280th avenue.

Reportedly, a wheel came off a trailer the vehicle was pulling and struck a worker standing near the guardrail.

The severity of the worker's injuries are unknown, but they were sent to the hospital and later flown to a larger facility for treatment.