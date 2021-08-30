Highway 84 construction near Albany begins

Expect traffic delays for two miles of Highway 84 as construction's underway.

ALBANY, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced construction on Highway 84 southwest of Albany is now taking place.

Weather permitting, nearly two miles of pavement patching will occur between 261st Street North in Rock Island County and Meredosia Road in Whiteside County.

The $633K project is estimated for completion in mid-September. The construction will restrict Highway 84 to one lane, using flaggers during daytime work hours.

IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation) suggests motorists should prepare extra time for trips through the area, along with slow and stopped traffic given the expected delays.

The improvements are part of IDOT's six-year, $33.3 billion project to improve more than 3,545 miles of highway and nine-million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.