High school students take part in nursing camp to get hands-on experience

Students between 9th and 12th grades participate in mock exercises to learn what working in the nursing field is like.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health Center hosted a summer youth program to help educate and recruit the next generation of nurses.

Through the Genesis Adventures in Nursing Camp, high school students took part in a mock trauma drill, acting as nurses during a staged emergency with a car crash victim.

Staff and the hospital said there is a shortage of nurses in the field, and are encouraging teenagers to consider a career in nursing.

"I was kind of off and on with a couple careers before the program, but I feel like this program has really helped me see that nursing is what I want to do," said one of the program participants.