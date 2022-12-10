'There's a real importance of what happened here' | Relatives of Hero Street 8 remember their service, sacrifice

Community members gathered on Wednesday as the City of Silvis rededicated Hero Street, replacing the Hero Street 8's painted stars with steel stars.

SILVIS, Ill. — A street in Silvis, only a block and a half long, has been home to more than 100 military service men and women. Six of them were killed in action during World War II, and two during the Korean War.

Second Street was renamed Hero Street in 1967 in honor of their service and sacrifice.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the city held a rededication ceremony, replacing the painted stars outside the homes of the Hero Street 8 with steel, gold stars. The painted stars were originally a project started by an art class at United Township High School, but the new stars are meant to be a more permanent marker.

Brian Sandoval is a member of the Hispanic/Latino Leadership Council. His grandfather grew up on Hero Street and served in the Army from 1946-48. Two of his great-grandmother's sons, Joseph and Frank Sandoval, are members of the Hero Street 8.

"I think there's a lot of lessons to learn from this street. It's a long history of really, perseverance and resilience," Sandoval said. "And it's the challenges and what people have overcome from the street. I think there's a real importance of what happened here. And just the sacrifices that these families made to make their way in our country and support their country."

He hopes the new stars will encourage more people to visit the street and learn about its history.

Paul Garcia grew up on Hero Street and remembers it from when it was still known by its original name.

"It wasn't a prominent street when I was growing up, in fact it was dirt, the street wasn't even paved," he said.

His uncle, William Sandoval, is also one of the Hero Street 8.

"When they had a chance to contribute, to help serve the country, they felt like they wanted to be part of that," Garcia said. "I know that's why my uncle did it. And, you know, ultimately, he didn't come home. But the family was very proud of him. And almost all of our family members served in the military."

Those who live on the street now, like Raymond Vallejo, feel the same amount of pride. Outside Vallejo's home is the star of staff Sgt. Claro Soliz who served in WWII.

"It's touching, it's very touching," he said. "The sacrifice (they made.)"

Hero Street is well known in Silvis, but many at the ceremony Wednesday want it to have national recognition. Silvis Mayor Matthew Carter said the city would like Hero Street Park to have national park recognition.

"It's been very difficult over the years because the federal government says if we do that, then we (the government) have to financially support it," Carter said. "I think we could have a memorandum of understanding that says Silvis takes care of it just like normal. And let's have the national recognition that it actually deserves."

The new stars were laser cut and painted at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline.