One person hospitalized after apartment fire in Downtown Davenport

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a call at Heritage Apartments around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Medic EMS transported one person to the hospital after a fire at Heritage Apartments in Downtown Davenport on Wednesday, July 28.

The Davenport Fire Department responded just before 10:30 p.m. to fire alarm activation. Once on scene, crews saw there was a fire in a unit on the third floor.

The building's sprinkler system was able to extinguish the fire, but there was a lot of smoke and water still inside. Crews evacuated the building, shut down the sprinkler system and removed the water and smoke.

The Red Cross was called in to help five people, but just the one was taken to the hospital.

In all, 19 crew members responded and the fire department was on scene for about 3 hours.