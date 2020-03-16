Here's when your county's early voting hours end

With the Illinois primary on the horizon amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus, some area counties have chosen to extend hours for early voting on Monday, March 16th, and some haven't.
Bureau County: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Carroll County: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Henderson County: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Henry County: Has extended early voting to last from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Knox County: 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m.
Mercer County: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rock Island County: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Warren County: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Whiteside County: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.