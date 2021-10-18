Here's when free leaf collection begins in your hometown

Each city has their own rules regarding leaf removal. Here's when you can get your yard waste removed for free.

MOLINE, Ill. — Fall is settling in, and with it brings falling leaves. Here's when you can get your fallen leaves and other yard waste collected for free in your hometown.

Iowa Hometowns:

Davenport:

The City of Davenport offers free yard waste collection on October 25th, 2021 through December 3rd, 2021.

Residents may also wish to drop-off their yard wastes at the Davenport Compost Facility. Click here for more details.

The City of Davenport says, yard wastes are considered: grass, leaves, and other vegetative materials such as garden debris, stalks, grasses, weeds and hedge trimmings.

Learn more about the City of Davenport's yard waste collection by clicking here.

Bettendorf:

The City of Bettendorf offers free leaf collection from October 25th, 2021 - December 3rd, 2021. During that time no stickers are required on yard waste bags. The City of Bettendorf says all materials must be set out by 6:00 am on the regular collection day. Yard waste must go in a kraft paper bag and cannot weigh more than 50 lbs.

More on the City of Bettendorf's leaf collection here.

Illinois Hometowns:

Moline:

Moline residents can take part in the city's annual leaf vacuuming program beginning October 18th, 2021 and will run through December 10th, 2021. You can call the Leaf Collection Hotline at 309-524-2407 for a pre-recorded message on where crews will be working each day.

The City reminds residents to:

Please rake leaves next to, but not in the street or road.

Rocks, sticks and other debris should not be placed in piles.

Please refrain from parking vehicles in front of leaf piles.

The City of Moline also noted, that for those who prefer rake and bag instead, yard waste stickers are not required from October 11th, 2021 through December 10th, 2021. Leaves and grass must be placed in paper, biodegradable bags of 30 gallons or less capacity. The bags are then picked up on your normally scheduled garbage pick-up days.

More details on the City of Moline's Leaf Collection here.

Rock Island:

The City of Rock Island's free leaf collection runs from October 11th, 2021 - December 3rd, 2021. In Rock Island, all yard waste must be placed in an approved paper yard waste bag. The City says the bags cannot contain anything other than leaves. The bags are provided to residents at no cost. For a list places you can get the leaf bags for free, click here.

The City of Rock Island says, grass clippings, leaves, or other materials are not allowed to be placed into the street or dumped into ravines where they can be washed into the storm water system.

Other requirements and restrictions for the City of Rock Island's leaf collection include:

Residents may receive a maximum of 20 leaf bags per day.

Residents must provide proof of Rock Island residency through a photo ID or official mail.

Leaf bags provided by the City may only be used during the Leaf Collection Program.

Learn more about the City of Rock Island's leaf collection here.

Monmouth:

The City of Monmouth doesn't have a posted date for free leaf collection. However, yard waste in kraft paper bags can be taken to the Monmouth Transfer Station at no charge.