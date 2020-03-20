Here's what coronavirus scams look like and how to avoid them

Many oppurtunists are taking advantage of concerns and fears to try to scam people.

Misinformation and uncertainty has been part of the coronavirus pandemic since the beginning. Scammers are taking advantage of the situation to try to scam people out of money, information, and more. We're keeping track of what coronavirus-based scams tend to look like.

In a Facebook post, the Moline Police Department warns of people posing as government officials or law enforcement and coming door-to-door claiming to be investigating COVID-19. The department also recommends that people not download any smartphone applications related to COVID-19, saying that many are cyberscams.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office, in a statement, warned especially about products and false government relief. The office named products that are commonly marketed as coronavirus treatment and prevention, such as certain teas, essential oils and colloidal silver. They also want to remind people that no government official will demand payment or ask for personal or financial information to obtain government relief. They warn that anyone promising immediate payment in this manner is a likely scammer.

The Village of Rapids City said in a Facebook post that it has received reports of suspicious individuals going door-to-door in rural areas and claiming to to provide COVID-19 advice and discussion, and then proceeding to rob the home's occupants if they are let in.