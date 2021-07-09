Here's a list of events for this week's 50th Galesburg Stearman Fly-in

More than 150 planes are expected throughout the week with pilots coming in from different parts of the country.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The National Galesburg Fly-in is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the largest gathering of Stearmans since WWII from September 6 through September 11.

The Golden Anniversary will also feature a variety of activities, tours, and dining events over the next few days.

Airport entry is free for attendees and guided tours will cost $1 per person.

The different breakfast, lunch, and dinner options will have varying prices throughout the week.

Monday, September 6th

Hog Capital of the World Days Fly-In Breakfast

Ribbon Cutting and Dedication

Daily Pilot Briefing

Galesburg Labor Day Parade Fly-over

Seminar: "McCauley Propellers"

Seminar: "Stearman Annuals and Preservation"

Beverage Wagon Opens

Welcome Picnic for Fly-In Participants

Rock & Roll Bingo

Tuesday, September 7th

Daily Pilot Briefing

Seminar: "Flying Wires"

Tri-County Airport (2C6) Open House

Hidden Hills Vineyard and Winery

Briefing for Short Field Take-Off, Flour Bombing and Spot Landing Contests

Short Field Take-off, Flour Bombing and Spot Landing Contests

Seminar: "Flying Companion"

Dine Out in Galesburg

Wednesday, September 8th

Daily Pilot Briefing

Seminar: "Aero Medical Issues"

Lunch-time Fly-out to Kewanee Municipal Airport (EZI)

Seminar: "Stearman Restoration"

Pilot Briefing

Monmouth Prime Beef Festival Parade Fly-over

Beverage Wagon Opens

Pizza Party

Gone West

Program: "B17 Bomber-The Final Mission"

Thursday, September 9th

Daily Pilot Briefing

Seminar: "The PMA & Manufacturing Process"

Fly-out to Gen-Air Park for Lunch (Flies to Geneseo)

Art Defined Painting

Stearman Aerobatic Contact Briefing

Stearman Aerobatic Contest

Seminar: "Boeing Stearman 'Old Crow' Coming Home to the USA"

Seminar: "Remembering 09/11/2001"

Meet & Greet with Col. Tillman

Dine out in Galesburg

Friday, September 10th

Daily Pilot Briefing

Stearman Restorers Association Annual Meeting

National Stearman Fly-In "Class of 2021" Group Photo

Picnic Fly-out to IL01

Briefing for Short Field Take-off, Flour Bombing and Spot Landing Contests

Beverage Wagon Opens

Dinner

Dinner Music and Hangar Dance

Saturday, September 11th

Dawn Patrol

Dawn Patrol Flight Breakfast

Children's Activities

Presentation by The Storyteller

Formation Flying Contest Briefing

Formation Flying Contest

Beverage Wagon Opens

National Stearman Fly-in Annual Banquet and Awards Presentations

Silent Auction

Fly-in officially ends

