Here's a list of events for this week's 50th Galesburg Stearman Fly-in

More than 150 planes are expected throughout the week with pilots coming in from different parts of the country.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The National Galesburg Fly-in is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the largest gathering of Stearmans since WWII from September 6 through September 11.

The Golden Anniversary will also feature a variety of activities, tours, and dining events over the next few days.

Airport entry is free for attendees and guided tours will cost $1 per person.

The different breakfast, lunch, and dinner options will have varying prices throughout the week.

Monday, September 6th

  • Hog Capital of the World Days Fly-In Breakfast
  • Ribbon Cutting and Dedication
  • Daily Pilot Briefing
  • Galesburg Labor Day Parade Fly-over
  • Seminar: "McCauley Propellers"
  • Seminar: "Stearman Annuals and Preservation"
  • Beverage Wagon Opens
  • Welcome Picnic for Fly-In Participants
  • Rock & Roll Bingo

Tuesday, September 7th

  • Daily Pilot Briefing
  • Seminar: "Flying Wires"
  • Tri-County Airport (2C6) Open House
  • Hidden Hills Vineyard and Winery
  • Briefing for Short Field Take-Off, Flour Bombing and Spot Landing Contests
  • Short Field Take-off, Flour Bombing and Spot Landing Contests 
  • Seminar: "Flying Companion"
  • Dine Out in Galesburg

Wednesday, September 8th

  • Daily Pilot Briefing
  • Seminar: "Aero Medical Issues"
  • Lunch-time Fly-out to Kewanee Municipal Airport (EZI)
  • Seminar: "Stearman Restoration"
  • Pilot Briefing
  • Monmouth Prime Beef Festival Parade Fly-over
  • Beverage Wagon Opens
  • Pizza Party
  • Gone West
  • Program: "B17 Bomber-The Final Mission"

Thursday, September 9th

  • Daily Pilot Briefing
  • Seminar: "The PMA & Manufacturing Process"
  • Fly-out to Gen-Air Park for Lunch (Flies to Geneseo)
  • Art Defined Painting
  • Stearman Aerobatic Contact Briefing
  • Stearman Aerobatic Contest
  • Seminar: "Boeing Stearman 'Old Crow' Coming Home to the USA"
  • Seminar: "Remembering 09/11/2001"
  • Meet & Greet with Col. Tillman
  • Dine out in Galesburg

Friday, September 10th

  • Daily Pilot Briefing
  • Stearman Restorers Association Annual Meeting
  • National Stearman Fly-In "Class of 2021" Group Photo
  • Picnic Fly-out to IL01
  • Briefing for Short Field Take-off, Flour Bombing and Spot Landing Contests
  • Beverage Wagon Opens
  • Dinner
  • Dinner Music and Hangar Dance

Saturday, September 11th

  • Dawn Patrol
  • Dawn Patrol Flight Breakfast
  • Children's Activities
  • Presentation by The Storyteller
  • Formation Flying Contest Briefing
  • Formation Flying Contest
  • Beverage Wagon Opens
  • National Stearman Fly-in Annual Banquet and Awards Presentations
  • Silent Auction
  • Fly-in officially ends

Saturday, September 11th

  • Fly-out Breakfast

