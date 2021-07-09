Here's a list of events for this week's 50th Galesburg Stearman Fly-in

GALESBURG, Ill. — The National Galesburg Fly-in is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the largest gathering of Stearmans since WWII from September 6 through September 11.
More than 150 planes are expected throughout the week with pilots coming in from different parts of the country.
The Golden Anniversary will also feature a variety of activities, tours, and dining events over the next few days.
Airport entry is free for attendees and guided tours will cost $1 per person.
The different breakfast, lunch, and dinner options will have varying prices throughout the week.
Monday, September 6th
- Hog Capital of the World Days Fly-In Breakfast
- Ribbon Cutting and Dedication
- Daily Pilot Briefing
- Galesburg Labor Day Parade Fly-over
- Seminar: "McCauley Propellers"
- Seminar: "Stearman Annuals and Preservation"
- Beverage Wagon Opens
- Welcome Picnic for Fly-In Participants
- Rock & Roll Bingo
Tuesday, September 7th
- Daily Pilot Briefing
- Seminar: "Flying Wires"
- Tri-County Airport (2C6) Open House
- Hidden Hills Vineyard and Winery
- Briefing for Short Field Take-Off, Flour Bombing and Spot Landing Contests
- Short Field Take-off, Flour Bombing and Spot Landing Contests
- Seminar: "Flying Companion"
- Dine Out in Galesburg
Wednesday, September 8th
- Daily Pilot Briefing
- Seminar: "Aero Medical Issues"
- Lunch-time Fly-out to Kewanee Municipal Airport (EZI)
- Seminar: "Stearman Restoration"
- Pilot Briefing
- Monmouth Prime Beef Festival Parade Fly-over
- Beverage Wagon Opens
- Pizza Party
- Gone West
- Program: "B17 Bomber-The Final Mission"
Thursday, September 9th
- Daily Pilot Briefing
- Seminar: "The PMA & Manufacturing Process"
- Fly-out to Gen-Air Park for Lunch (Flies to Geneseo)
- Art Defined Painting
- Stearman Aerobatic Contact Briefing
- Stearman Aerobatic Contest
- Seminar: "Boeing Stearman 'Old Crow' Coming Home to the USA"
- Seminar: "Remembering 09/11/2001"
- Meet & Greet with Col. Tillman
- Dine out in Galesburg
Friday, September 10th
- Daily Pilot Briefing
- Stearman Restorers Association Annual Meeting
- National Stearman Fly-In "Class of 2021" Group Photo
- Picnic Fly-out to IL01
- Briefing for Short Field Take-off, Flour Bombing and Spot Landing Contests
- Beverage Wagon Opens
- Dinner
- Dinner Music and Hangar Dance
Saturday, September 11th
- Dawn Patrol
- Dawn Patrol Flight Breakfast
- Children's Activities
- Presentation by The Storyteller
- Formation Flying Contest Briefing
- Formation Flying Contest
- Beverage Wagon Opens
- National Stearman Fly-in Annual Banquet and Awards Presentations
- Silent Auction
- Fly-in officially ends
Saturday, September 11th
- Fly-out Breakfast