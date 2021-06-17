Davenport man charged in death of Breasia Terrell pleads not guilty

48-year-old Henry Dinkins has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. If found guilty, he faces life in prison.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — 48-year-old Henry Dinkins has plead not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping charges in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins' is being represented by a public defender, Attorney Derek Jones. Jones filed Dinkins' not guilty plea paperwork on Wednesday, June 16th.

Dinkins waived his right to arraignment in open court, according to documents obtained by WQAD.

Dinkins' also demanded his right to a speedy trial, which means a trial must take place within 90 days of the date of trial information being filed. In this case, trial Information was filed on June 16th, 2021. That means Dinkins has the right to a trail by September 14th, 2021.