Henry County Sheriff announces end-of-term retirement

Sheriff Kerry Loncka revealed on Friday, April 30 that his will be retiring at the end of his term on November, 30, 2022 and not running for re-election.

"With the 2022 campaign season starting up, I felt it was important to announce my retirement at this time. It has been and will continue to be an honor to serve the citizens of Henry County," Loncka says in his statement.