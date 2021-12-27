Iowa man arrested for intoxicated driving after Christmas morning crash

A Mount Pleasant was taken into custody after he was found to be intoxicated after he drove his car into a Henry County ditch.

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was arrested early Christmas morning after allegedly driving while intoxicated following a crash in Henry County.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:09 a.m. on December 25, Christmas Day, deputies responded to the scene of an accident with injuries near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Oakland Mills Road.

After arriving, emergency services began giving aid to the vehicle's multiple occupants.

After investigation began, it was found that the vehicle drove into a ditch after the driver lost control and left the road. The driver, 42-year-old Billy Kerr from Mount Pleasant, was given sobriety tests.