Mayor Gary Moore released a memo on Monday, in which Moore states the City of Kewanee will not enforce the new COVID-19 restrictions handed down by the state.

KEWANEE, Ill — New COVID-19 restrictions went in to effect Wednesday for Region 2 in Illinois, which includes the Quad Cities area.

Some restaurant owners in Kewanee are feeling confused about how to operate their businesses.

Mayor Gary Moore released a memo on Monday, in which Moore states the City of Kewanee will not enforce the new COVID-19 restrictions handed down by the state.

Moore wrote in that memo that businesses, like restaurants, targeted by the restrictions in Region 2 are able to make changes to slow the spread of COVID-19 without shutting down.

Kewanee City Manager Gary Bradley said Wednesday the mayor's memo is not an official stance by the city. Bradley said the city council would need to act and receive a majority vote on a measure like this before it would be officially recognized by the city.

The Henry County Health Department agrees with the city manager. RaeAnn Tucker, the Director of Health Promotion for the Henry and Stark County Health Departments, said it was not Mayor Moore's job to make that statement.

"He is not a public health authority for the city or even the county," Tucker said. "The law has entrusted your county health department, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to give that information."

Despite the mayor saying the city will not enforce the new rules, Tucker said the health department will enforce the new restrictions. Businesses will receive a warning and education at first, before being issued fines or citations for not complying with the restrictions.