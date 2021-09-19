x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Henry County crash involving semi sends 18-year-old to hospital

Police say an 18-year-old man from Geneseo was driving a Honda Accord and crossed over in the opposite direction hitting a 29-year-old Cambridge man in a semi.
Credit: WQAD
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old was airlifted to a hospital following a crash with a semi in Henry County Friday, Sept. 17.

Illinois State Police said it happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday on Henry County Road 1 near N. 2980th Avenue.

An 18-year-old man from Geneseo was driving a Honda Accord and crossed over in the opposite direction hitting a 29-year-old Cambridge man in a tractor-trailer. 

The 18-year-old suffered serious injuries. He was airlifted to an area hospital. The semi driver refused medical treatment.

Crews were on scene for roughly five hours during the investigation and to clean up debris.