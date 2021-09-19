Henry County crash involving semi sends 18-year-old to hospital

Police say an 18-year-old man from Geneseo was driving a Honda Accord and crossed over in the opposite direction hitting a 29-year-old Cambridge man in a semi.

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old was airlifted to a hospital following a crash with a semi in Henry County Friday, Sept. 17.

Illinois State Police said it happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday on Henry County Road 1 near N. 2980th Avenue.

An 18-year-old man from Geneseo was driving a Honda Accord and crossed over in the opposite direction hitting a 29-year-old Cambridge man in a tractor-trailer.

The 18-year-old suffered serious injuries. He was airlifted to an area hospital. The semi driver refused medical treatment.