Driver injured, cow killed after Henry County crash

The Henry County Sheriff's Office reported a car accident that took the life of a cow and injured the driver early in the morning on Tuesday, June 9th.
Deputies received the report at 1 a.m., directing them to the 1500-grid area of Highway 218.
Early investigation revealed that the driver was travelling northward when he struck a cow that had wandered into the roadway.
The crash killed the cow, and left the driver with minor injuries. He was transported to a nearby medical center after noting back pain. His vehicle was considered a total loss.