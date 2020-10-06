Driver injured, cow killed after Henry County crash

A crash early Tuesday in Henry County took the life of a cow and injured the driver that hit it.

Deputies received the report at 1 a.m., directing them to the 1500-grid area of Highway 218.

Early investigation revealed that the driver was travelling northward when he struck a cow that had wandered into the roadway.