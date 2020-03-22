x
Henry and Stark counties declare disaster to prepare for coronavirus

While neither county currently has a confirmed case, they want to be ready.
Two area counties have declared disaster ahead of COVID-19 spreading into their area. 

On Saturday, March 21st, Henry County Board Chairmen Marshall Jones issued a disaster declaration to support the county's effort to prepare for the pandemic's arrival. Stark County, which receives Emergency Management services  from Henry County as part of an intergovernmental agreement, issued a similar declaration.

The counties say that the declaration will allow the counties to have a coordinated response to the pandemic. These declarations enact the Office of Emergency Management’s emergency operations plan and unlocks access to resources, equipment and personnel; while granting emergency powers that may be necessary to coordinate the County’s response 