Residents are asked to call non-emergency numbers for the length of the outage.

911 service in Henry and Mercer Counties are both facing outages Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28, both counties released notices saying that 911 service is down, recommending that residents call local non-emergency numbers instead.

In Henry County, residents may call the Sheriff's Office at 309-582-5194.