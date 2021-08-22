Henderson County crash injures 6 people, including children

Two children were sent to the hospital after the crash.

STRONGHURST, Ill. — A crash sent six people to the hospital with injuries Saturday, August 21 in Henderson County.

Authorities said it happened just before 2:00 p.m. near 700 East at 750 North in the Stronghurst Township of Henderson County.

Police said a woman driving northbound in a Nissan Altima crashed into a man going southbound in a Ford F150 after not yielding to a turn.

Four people in the Nissan from Burlington, Iowa were sent to an area hospital with serious injuries including a 5-year-old girl. There were two people in the Ford who suffered minor injuries which included a 4-year-old boy.