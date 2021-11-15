HELPING THE HUNGRY: How the River Bend Food Bank is coping with rising inflation

When prices go up, so does the need - in more ways than one.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you've noticed your groceries costing more, imagine buying groceries for tens of thousands of people who would otherwise go without food.

That's the mission of the River Bend Food Bank - "the largest hunger-relief organization in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, distributing over 20 million meals every year to people struggling with hunger."

The food bank serves 23 counties in the Quad Cities area through more than 300 partner agencies, including schools, meal sites, food pantries and more.

On Monday, Nov. 15, President and CEO Mike Miller joined us live on Good Morning Quad Cities at 11 a.m. to talk about rising inflation and the ways you can help the hungry as we head into the holidays.