Help your local firefighters! Clear snow off fire hydrants

Local fire departments are asking homeowners to clear snow away from fire hydrants.
Hydrants can easily get buried especially those on street corners where snow piles up from snow snow plows.
The Rock Island Fire Department said searching for buried hydrants and digging them out from snow and ice costs precious time when they arrive at the scene of a fire.
"If they could just help us keep those cleared out it will save us some time, especially if we do have a fire in that area," Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey said. "We need to get quick access to that hydrant. As soon as it can be cleared out the better for us."
Yerkey said fire departments respond to more fires than usual during winter months.
The Moline Fire Department also asked the community to stay home during snow storms and inclement weather.