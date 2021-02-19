Robbery suspect, Davenport officer in hospital after gunfight

Davenport police tracked an armed robbery suspect over the course of Thursday, February 18, culminating in a shootout.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police officers and an armed robbery suspect exchanged gunfire at the corner of Kimberly Rd. and Division St. in the evening on Thursday, February 18.

According to a press release from the Davenport Police Department, officers were alerted to a report of armed robbery in the 1700 block of E. 12th Street at about 11:25 AM. Officers received information on the suspect's identity and the vehicle they were using.

Later, at about 5:43 PM, a patrol located the vehicle and its driver in the area of Kimberly Rd. and Division St. Additional officers were called to the scene to assist.

As police converged on the suspect, the vehicle struck a squad car and became stuck in a snow bank. The suspect and an officer then exchanged gunfire.

Police were able to apprehend the suspect, who was given medical treatment and sent to the hospital, as was the officer involved in the shooting. The officer was placed on temporary administrative leave