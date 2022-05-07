x
Heavy police presence seen near 1700 block of Grant Street in Bettendorf

Bettendorf police asked the public to avoid the downtown area between 14th and 18th Streets. The streets were reopened around 12:30 p.m.
Credit: WQAD

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A heavy police presence was seen near the 1700 block of Grant Street in Bettendorf on Saturday.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Bettendorf Police Department issued a press release saying to avoid the downtown area between 14th and 18th Streets. An emergency response unit and other law enforcement agencies were called to the scene.

As of 12:20 p.m. police reopened the streets.

Officials have yet to release any information regarding the incident.

