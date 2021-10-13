There is a large police presence near 8th and Iowa Street in Davenport after reports of gunshots.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — There was a heavy police presence near Palmer College after reports of gunshots near 8th and Iowa Street around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

News 8's Josh Lamberty says a gun can be seen on the side of the road, and 8th Street is closed off from the Lincoln Center to Sacred Heart Cathedral on 10th Street.

Davenport police have not confirmed shots fired, but people walking in the neighborhood say they heard three gunshots.

Authorities from Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, and U.S. Marshal's Office are currently on scene.

There was a hard lockdown of reports of a male with a gun for Palmer College's campus that has since been lifted.