Healing center for domestic violence survivors expands services to Illinois Quad Cities

Argrow's House for healing and hope has helped hundreds of women in the 3.5 years they have been operating. This new location helps them grow their reach.

MOLINE, Ill. — Beginning Thursday, women survivors of domestic violence have increased access to services on both sides of the Mississippi River. It wasn't your typical ribbon cutting for an expanding business. Thursday's ribbon cutting was emotional for survivors of domestic violence.

Dr. Kit Ford began the organization in memory of her grandmother, Rev. Argrow Warren, a survivor of domestic violence herself.

"When you go through domestic violence, sexual assault, trauma, it can be a really dark place." said Ford.

Argrow's House offers support groups but also aims to empower women survivors to be financially independent through employing them on their bath and body line.

On Thursday, the first employed survivor, Alexandria Andrews returned to the healing center to see the ribbon cutting and the new space.

"We had one little house," Alexandria Andrews said, referring to the Davenport home. "We used the kitchen for everything but cooking. We made soaps. We made bath bombs. We had therapy in the living room."

Andrews drew parallels between the success of Argrow's House and her own survival of domestic violence.

"When she was ready, she left the organization, after getting counseling and having employment, " Ford said. "Now, she works as a marketing manager for a company in the Quad Cities, showing that a survivor is more than their story."

"Not only did Argrow's House make it," Andrews said, "but we made it. I made it"

Today we launch the Argrow’s Center! We give thanks to the amazing Community Hope Sponsors: Marsy’s Law for Iowa, Quad... Posted by Argrow's House on Thursday, September 30, 2021

The services for women survivors are free and offered daily. Some of the services offered are support groups, yoga, spiritual direction as well as massage and therapies.

Learn more about Argrow's House by visiting its website here.