GAINESVILLE, Ga. — At least six people were killed and and at least a dozen more were hurt following a Gainesville hazmat situation involving liquid nitrogen, authorities said during an afternoon news briefing.

It happened at the Foundation Food Group poultry facility in Gainesville.*

According to Zachary Brackett of Hall County Fire Services, emergency responders got the call about 10 a.m. Thursday to the facility for "for a report of burns."

However, "once the units arrived they found a large contingent of employees that have evacuated along with multiple victims that were in that crowd experiencing medical emergencies," he said.

In a 3:30 p.m. updated, officials said it appeared that the situation stemmed from a ruptured nitrogen line used at the facility. The ensuing situation killed five employees at the scene, according to officials. A sixth, who was transported to the hospital, died while undergoing treatment.

Another 11 people were also taken to the hospital, including three Gainesville firefighters and a Hall County firefighter. Initial reports from authorities said that 10 people had to be taken to the hospital, however in a follow-up briefing, that number was corrected.

Of those being treated for injuries connected to the incident, three were treated and later released released, three were still deemed critical and the remaining five were "fair." All of their injuries were "respiratory in nature," according to Sean Couch, with the Northeast Georgia Health System.

About 130 people were transported to a church for medical evaluation.

“The product in question that was involved in this incident has been confirmed to be liquid nitrogen, no explosion has occurred," Brackett said.

Thursday morning, Gainesville Police tweeted that Memorial Park Drive from Browns Bridge Road to Atlanta Highway was shutdown. They asked everyone to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted a statement saying Georgia Emergency Management, the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are at the scene assisting wit the investigation and local response.

"Marty, the girls, and I ask all Georgians to join us in praying for the families facing a terrible loss and the other employees who are receiving medical care," Kemp said. "May God be hand of peace, comfort, and healing in the days ahead."



