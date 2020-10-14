Hazmat on scene and employees evacuated at American Job Center in Rock Island

The fire department was called and employees were evacuated on Wednesday October 14.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The American Job Center was evacuated after security personnel found a baggie of an unknown substance in the parking lot.

Wednesday, October 14, around 3:12 p.m. the East Moline Hazmat team was called to 500 42nd St. in Rock Island. The building houses the Department of Children and Family Services, Human Services, and Employment Security.

Darren Lebeau the RI Battalion Fire Chief says security personnel found a bag of suspected drugs and brought it into the building. The fire department was called in and the contents tested negative for illicit substances.

The test indicated the unknown substance came from the Rock Island Arsenal. Everyone in same part of the building with the same ventilation system was evacuated.