How to have a successful Dry January with the help of a Davenport business

DAVENPORT, Iowa — People ditch alcohol for the month of January for a variety of reasons. Perhaps you over-indulged over the holidays, or maybe you are just wanting to take a closer look at your health and find that a break from alcohol may be what you need to kickstart those New Year's resolutions.

Harvard Medical School references a study that found, "Regular drinkers who abstained from alcohol for 30 days slept better, had more energy, and lost weight." But when you have created a habit that does involve alcohol how can you make sure you have a successful Dry January? Harvard Medical School has these tips:

Avoid Temptations, in other words, out of sight out of mind.

Create a support group. It can be a group of friends or family members who understand your goals and can support you and hold you accountable along the way.

Use technology. There are apps out there like the "Dry App" that allow you to track your goals and see your progress. The Dry App has a feature, according to the Harvard Medical School that let's you see how much money you saved by not spending it on alcohol.

Don't give up. If you fall off the wagon, get back on and keep moving.

Unimpaired is a Dry Bar with locations in Davenport, Iowa, and Iowa City, Iowa.

They only serve non-alcoholic drinks, which is perfect for someone who may want a cocktail but still succeed in their Dry January goals.

They can make just about anything you could want. Something that tastes like a Gin and Tonic, you got it. Rum and coke, you bet. They also serve food. If you don't have time to hang at the dry bar, they also sell their non-alcoholic spirits so you can make your own creations at home.

Unimpaired Davenport Hours:

Monday-Thursday:

11:00 AM - 10:00 P.M

Friday-Saturday:

11:00 AM- 12:00 A.M