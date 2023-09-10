Man shot and killed while hunting coyotes in Hardin County, Iowa DNR says

"Coyotes are nocturnal animals so hunting coyotes is often done at night, with hunters utilizing various night vision technology," the Iowa DNR said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — A Hardin County man was shot and killed while hunting with friends over the weekend, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a release.

Mark Arends, a 53-year-old from Alden, was on private land Sunday north of Alden hunting coyotes with friends. He was shot around 8 p.m.

Arends was brought to an Iowa Falls hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Coyotes are nocturnal animals so hunting coyotes is often done at night, with hunters utilizing various night vision technology including thermal imaging scopes," the DNR said in a news release.