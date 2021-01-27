Local non-profit makes changes so annual fundraiser can still go on

Hand in Hand says it was extra important to still hold its annual chili cook-off this year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities non-profit says it was crucial to have its annual fundraiser this year. Hand-in-Hand hosts about 15 programs throughout the year for children and adults, with and without disabilities.

CEO Angie Kendall says their annual chili cook-off is a favorite event. Normally there'd be thousands of people coming together, sampling bowls of chili and buying raffle tickets for fun prizes.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for us to engage with our community, to get individuals to understand what we do and be part of the day," she says. "It's just become a part of our participants' family tradition. It's a part of our tradition. It's the opportunity to shake the hands of those who support our missions and are part of that success and see them face to face."

But she says that had to change this year because of COVID.

So now, on Saturday, Jan. 31, people looking to get their chili fix for a good cause can hit the drive-thru at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Tickets are $15 and that money supports Hand in Hands programs and activities.

From 1 - 5 p.m., people can line-up and get a box full of about a dozen chili samples to take home. Then they can taste and vote for their favorites online.